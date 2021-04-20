Signal Return
1345 Division St #102, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
| +1 313-567-8970
Sun 11am - 4pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 5pm
Letterpress Workshop and Gallery in Eastern MarketThe Eastern Market neighborhood is expanding to become a haven for the arts as much as for those seeking fresh, locally sourced food.
Signal Return is a product of that expansion. Open every Saturday (the main market day) as well as Thursdays and Fridays, it is a shop, gallery, and practical workspace that welcomes local letterpress artists.
It's an ideal place to browse if you're still looking for that Detroit souvenir that can't be bought anywhere else in the United States. While letterpress is popular, these designs are not like any you've seen. Many are truly one-of-a-kind and they range from posters and greeting cards to t-shirts and bags.