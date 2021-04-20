Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Signal Return

1345 Division St #102, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Website
| +1 313-567-8970
Letterpress Workshop and Gallery in Eastern Market Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 5pm

Letterpress Workshop and Gallery in Eastern Market

The Eastern Market neighborhood is expanding to become a haven for the arts as much as for those seeking fresh, locally sourced food.

Signal Return is a product of that expansion. Open every Saturday (the main market day) as well as Thursdays and Fridays, it is a shop, gallery, and practical workspace that welcomes local letterpress artists.

It's an ideal place to browse if you're still looking for that Detroit souvenir that can't be bought anywhere else in the United States. While letterpress is popular, these designs are not like any you've seen. Many are truly one-of-a-kind and they range from posters and greeting cards to t-shirts and bags.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points