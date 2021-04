Tuk-tuks in Bangkok

Tuk Tuks

Tuk Tuks are open-air, colorful, motorized rickshaws that weave in and out of the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities. They are usually similar in cost to a regular taxi but you should always bargain for the price before you get in to avoid the surprise of a large fare. More of a novelty for tourists than something locals are apt to ride in (though this Thai family appeared to be transporting empty water delivery bottles in theirs), it's still something you have to experience while in Thailand!