Loftus Hall
Loftus Hall bills itself as Ireland
's most haunted house and even looking at the house from the safety of the roadway—the sight of the eerie, grey building with its broken and boarded-up windows is enough to send complete shivers down the spine. Once inside, the house doesn't get any less scary—with peeling wallpaper, dim lights, creaky floorboards, stories from the tour guides of strange noises and lights, plus legends of dark strangers with cloven hooves instead of feet visiting the house in the past. As you can imagine, all this keeps tour groups stuck closely together. There are regular day tours of the house but the really brave can sign up for a paranormal lockdown until 3:30 a.m., which also allows you to access parts of the house not normally open to the public.