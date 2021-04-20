Where are you going?
Shinn Estate Farmhouse Inn

2000 Oregon Rd, Mattituck, NY 11952, USA
Website
| +1 631-804-0367
Shinn Estate Farmhouse Inn New York New York United States
More info

Sun - Thur 10:30am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 7pm

Shinn Estate Farmhouse Inn

On the North Fork of Long Island, Shinn Estate Farmhouse Inn is tucked away on a peaceful vineyard. Rooms are in the estate's historic 1880s homestead, and guests get to experience life on the vineyard—and taste the final product in the winery's tasting rooms. There is also a lovely front porch and gazebo for kicking back with a glass of wine. A cozy wood-burning stove in the reception area is an ideal spot on a chilly day. Breakfast here is a slow and civilized affair, starting with hot coffee and finishing with a full farmhouse hot breakfast from chef David Page, made from farm-fresh ingredients. This is the pastoral North Fork at its best, designed for lazy afternoons, sleeping in, and one too many glasses of wine.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
