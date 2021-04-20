Where are you going?
She Shan

She Shan, Songjiang, China
A Quiet Retreat Shanghai China
A Quiet Retreat

For a respite from the city's noise and smog, head out to She Shan. The 100m hill is a blissful retreat and an interesting cultural destination as well. European missionaries set up a small chapel here in the 1850s which was transformed into the She Shan Basilica in 1935. You'll also find a Jesuit Observatory on the hill, which, among other things, features the Han Dynasty's earthquake monitoring device, made up of two dragon heads and a pendulum.

If you get swept up in the peace and quiet of the area, simply stay the night at the luxurious Le Meridien: http://ow.ly/t7nCY

The hotel is an oasis in Shanghai's summer heat with a man-made beach, a golf course, and a fantastic weekend brunch.

How to get here: take line 9 to Sheshan station and from there, you can either walk ~30 minutes to the mountain or take a 14RMB taxi ride.

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
