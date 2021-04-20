Sharm el-Sheikh Sharm El-Sheikh, Qesm Sharm Ash Sheikh, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt

Quad Biking in the Sinai Desert Savi and I are the kind of travellers who prefer holidays that involve a lot of activities. Even on a “relaxing” holiday we tend to get bored of lying on the beach and love to indulge in some local activities; if these activities are adventurous, even better.



On a week-long holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh, we decided to experience the sunset deep in the desert one evening on a quad bike excursion. Quad biking in the Sinai desert is a popular activity and tours run through the day, but we opted for the sunset slot. Best decision ever!



Helmets on, engines blazing, and off we went. We were so excited that even the warm gusts of wind and pieces of gritty sand against our faces could not spoil the experience. Maneuvering those powerful machines over the sand dunes was one big adrenaline rush.



As we went deeper into the desert, the city lights began to fade. An hour into the trip, we stopped for a break and there it was—a staggeringly beautiful sunset. All of us watched in awe as the sun turned from tangerine to burgundy as it disappeared in the distance.



After a refreshing drink at a remote Bedouin camp, we drove back under a clear sky littered with tiny stars. It was time to let go of the machine. But the experience was ours to keep.



Make sure you wear old clothes, and carry sunglasses and a scarf. Opt for the sunrise or sunset slot even if it costs a bit more. You won't regret it.