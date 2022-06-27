Pisac Archaeological Complex
Pisac, Peru
Photo Photo by Maggie Fuller
Pisac Archaeological SiteThe 10th and 11th–century ruins at Pisac are an impressive and less-visited site not too far outside of Cuzco. There are plazas and courtyards, as well as terraced fields. Of particular note is the creepy cliffside that faces the complex, honeycombed with holes. Each one is an Incan tomb, though many have been destroyed by grave robbers.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Temple of the Sun
The site of Pisac is another important ruin inhabited since the 10th or 11th century. Situated on the Vilcanota River, it is well known for it’s large market that draws both tourists and locals from the surrounding area.
It is believed the town began as a military post and evolved into a residential and ceremonial center. Terraces lead up to the hilltop, where once again visitors will see how adept the Incas were at building on difficult and challenging sites. In the surrounding hills are graves built into the vertical walls of the mountainside.
Evidence of the Incas advanced scientific and astrological knowledge can be found in the Temple of the Sun and other structures built to follow the sun, moon and stars.
It is believed the town began as a military post and evolved into a residential and ceremonial center. Terraces lead up to the hilltop, where once again visitors will see how adept the Incas were at building on difficult and challenging sites. In the surrounding hills are graves built into the vertical walls of the mountainside.
Evidence of the Incas advanced scientific and astrological knowledge can be found in the Temple of the Sun and other structures built to follow the sun, moon and stars.