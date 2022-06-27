Pisac Archaeological Complex

Temple of the Sun

The site of Pisac is another important ruin inhabited since the 10th or 11th century. Situated on the Vilcanota River, it is well known for it’s large market that draws both tourists and locals from the surrounding area.



It is believed the town began as a military post and evolved into a residential and ceremonial center. Terraces lead up to the hilltop, where once again visitors will see how adept the Incas were at building on difficult and challenging sites. In the surrounding hills are graves built into the vertical walls of the mountainside.



Evidence of the Incas advanced scientific and astrological knowledge can be found in the Temple of the Sun and other structures built to follow the sun, moon and stars.

