Plaza de Armas Trujillo

Stroll around Trujillo’s Plaza de Armas, where the colonial- and republican-era architecture is rivaled only by the color palette. The rainbow of mansions testifies to the city’s lofty beginnings: One of the first Spanish strongholds in the Americas, it was named after the birthplace of the explorer Francisco Pizarro and went on to become an essential link between Lima and Quito. The central Freedom Monument was installed in the 20th century to commemorate, among other historic moments, the country's declaration of independence from Spain, an event that took place here in 1820.