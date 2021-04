Sedona, AZ

Sedona is a magical and mystical place, I was visiting Scottsdale for a few days and decided to visit Sedona and make a day trip out of my weekend escape, I was told by a friend that the drive there would be outstanding, so as I am driving on highway 17 all I see is desert landscape and I wonder to myself what was my friend referring to when he said the drive would be a scenic one?... then, all of a sudden , almost an hour and a half into the drive, everything changes…wow, finally the “Red Mountains”, the landscape changes dramatically as you approach Sedona, pops of earthy colors surround you , reds, mustard's, terracotta, the blue sky….take a deep breath , take in…..continue….The red mountains, turns out, are not red at all, it’s the rust buildup in the outer mountain, soil on the ground, formed from the minerals in the soil, regardless, it is mesmerizing to look at, Sedona has a unique beauty that it’s undeniable and that can only be experienced by going there.