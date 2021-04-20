Seasons 52 Fresh Grill
3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
| +1 714-437-5252
More info
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Culinary Excellence (Under 475 Calories) at Seasons 52Seasons 52 allows you to leave your calorie counter at the door with a seasonal menu that has a ceiling of 475 calories for every item. Serving contemporary American cuisine, Seasons 52 prides itself on using only the freshest produce, and feature not only an impressive array of healthy (and flavorful) food, but also an exhaustive wine list, with over 100+ varieties from all over the world.
Those with special dietary needs and/or allergies, this is where you can heave that sigh of relief, as you navigate your way through six alternative menus: lactose-free, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, garlic-free, and low-sodium.
Recommendations: cedar plank-roasted salmon, and all the mini indulgences—chilled lobster and shrimp spring rolls, lemon verbena mojito, and Sonoma goat cheese ravioli.