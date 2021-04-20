Sea Turtle Beach 4191 NE Ocean Blvd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, USA

Jensen Beach's "Sea Turtle Beach" One of the prettiest beaches in Jensen Beach is "Sea Turtle Beach" so named because of the large number of huge sea turtles that return each year to lay their eggs.



Nesting season runs from March 1st to November 15th. There are sea turtle watching tours available during the season usually at night with guides. Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center: (772) 225-0505



It is against the law to touch the nests, or to bother the turtles when they are laying their eggs.



These beaches are visited by green turtles, loggerheads, and leatherbacks, and others.



Sea Turtle beach has lifeguards for swimmers and surfers.



The beach is wide and has just been replenished after storms.



There is a concession stand known as The Sea Turtle Cafe which serves breakfast and lunch.



One great way to start the day is to stop at the cafe for your morning Joe and just sit in the quiet before the crowds and look out at the sea on this very pretty beach.



