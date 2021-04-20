Where are you going?
Schrøder

Waldemar Thranes gate 8, 0171 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 60 51 83
Visiting Harry Hole at His Local Pub Oslo Norway

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12:30am

Any Jo Nesbø fans out there? If you fancy running into Nesbø’s antihero Harry Hole, Restaurant Schrøder is the place for you! One of the few ‘brown’ restaurants left in Oslo (brown as in old-fashioned, dark wood paneling, smoke-stained walls), Restaurant Schrøder attracts both local and nonlocal clientele.

Named after Hans Schrøder who ran the place in 1925, it seems like little has changed since then. Schrøder is decorated with local art from the 20s, featuring scenes from all over Oslo.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

