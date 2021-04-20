Schrøder
Waldemar Thranes gate 8, 0171 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 60 51 83
Photo courtesy of Helge Høifødt/ Wikimedia Commons
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12:30am
Visiting Harry Hole at His Local PubAny Jo Nesbø fans out there? If you fancy running into Nesbø’s antihero Harry Hole, Restaurant Schrøder is the place for you! One of the few ‘brown’ restaurants left in Oslo (brown as in old-fashioned, dark wood paneling, smoke-stained walls), Restaurant Schrøder attracts both local and nonlocal clientele.
Named after Hans Schrøder who ran the place in 1925, it seems like little has changed since then. Schrøder is decorated with local art from the 20s, featuring scenes from all over Oslo.