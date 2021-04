Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery

The Everglades' Only Winery and Brewery

The Florida Everglades is certainly one of the most unusual places to find a winery and brewery, but Schnebly Redland's Winery excels in both arenas in what some would call "the middle of nowhere."Guests are greeted by a stunning wine bar ahead, a beer bar to the right and a counter on the left that sells cheeses and snacks. You can also buy any of the selections you've imbibed, either bottles of wine or growlers of beer.The wines are unique, made from local fresh fruits like mango, guava and lychee and made on premises. Schnebly's beers, brewed for Miami Brewing Company, are equally exotic, with brews like the Big Rod Coconut Ale or the Shark Attack Mango Wheat Ale.Tastings start at $7 and go up if you want to keep the glass. Tours of the facilities are available on weekends.