Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery
30205 SW 217th Avenue
| +1 305-242-1224
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Sun - Thur 12pm - 5pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
The Everglades' Only Winery and BreweryThe Florida Everglades is certainly one of the most unusual places to find a winery and brewery, but Schnebly Redland's Winery excels in both arenas in what some would call "the middle of nowhere."
Guests are greeted by a stunning wine bar ahead, a beer bar to the right and a counter on the left that sells cheeses and snacks. You can also buy any of the selections you've imbibed, either bottles of wine or growlers of beer.
The wines are unique, made from local fresh fruits like mango, guava and lychee and made on premises. Schnebly's beers, brewed for Miami Brewing Company, are equally exotic, with brews like the Big Rod Coconut Ale or the Shark Attack Mango Wheat Ale.
Tastings start at $7 and go up if you want to keep the glass. Tours of the facilities are available on weekends.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sip, Tour & Repeat at Miami Winery
Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery is local winery and retreat in Miami. Mix, mingle and sample the pure tastes of Miami wine under a cool tiki hut.
Be sure to check out the large tasting room. It features a stunning tasting bar line by a tree-like glass rack with an expansive mural on the ceiling.
As you enter the grandiose double doors of Schnebly winery, the lush courtyard and natural coral waterfalls will provide a great backdrop for a great afternoon wine tasting.
You can tour the winery, learn how the product is made and then do samples of some of the many selections made by locals.
All wines are made by fruits unique to South Florida.
