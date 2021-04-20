Sip, Tour & Repeat at Miami Winery

Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery is local winery and retreat in Miami. Mix, mingle and sample the pure tastes of Miami wine under a cool tiki hut.



Be sure to check out the large tasting room. It features a stunning tasting bar line by a tree-like glass rack with an expansive mural on the ceiling.



As you enter the grandiose double doors of Schnebly winery, the lush courtyard and natural coral waterfalls will provide a great backdrop for a great afternoon wine tasting.



You can tour the winery, learn how the product is made and then do samples of some of the many selections made by locals.

All wines are made by fruits unique to South Florida.



