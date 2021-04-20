Sanford Farm
118 Cliff Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
| +1 508-228-2884
Hike through a Conservation AreaAlthough Nantucket might be better known for its bike paths, there are several great hiking/running trails in the Sanford Farm & Ram Pasture conservation area. Used for grazing sheep and cows in the 17th and 18th centuries, this spot now offers spectacular vistas for bikers, runners, and dog walkers. The six-mile Ocean Walk trail begins in the mid-island grassy area. Along the way, there is a small forest and magnificent views of Hummock Pond and the ocean. Overhead, nesting ospreys take flight and catch the breeze above the 780 acres of forest and grassland. The end of the path brings you to the south side of Nantucket and onto a beach where you'll see the waves of Cisco (to the left) and Madaket (to the right) glisten in the distance. Plan to take a dip and refresh before heading back to the trailhead.
almost 7 years ago
Six Miles of Sunset at Sanford Farms
Whether you pack your running shoes, bring mans best friend or cruise over on your bike, you'll want to make sure not to miss a walk, jog, sprint or ride staring out into the Serengeti-like views at Sanford Farm when you visit Nantucket. If you can go the 6-mile-distance, pack a swim suit and dig your toes into the sand when you hit the oceans edge at the halfway mark. While Sanford is perfect morning or night, it's especially spectacular for September Sunsets when the flowers are still in bloom and the crisp fall air sets in.