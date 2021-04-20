Sanford Farm 118 Cliff Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA

Hike through a Conservation Area Although Nantucket might be better known for its bike paths, there are several great hiking/running trails in the Sanford Farm & Ram Pasture conservation area. Used for grazing sheep and cows in the 17th and 18th centuries, this spot now offers spectacular vistas for bikers, runners, and dog walkers. The six-mile Ocean Walk trail begins in the mid-island grassy area. Along the way, there is a small forest and magnificent views of Hummock Pond and the ocean. Overhead, nesting ospreys take flight and catch the breeze above the 780 acres of forest and grassland. The end of the path brings you to the south side of Nantucket and onto a beach where you'll see the waves of Cisco (to the left) and Madaket (to the right) glisten in the distance. Plan to take a dip and refresh before heading back to the trailhead.