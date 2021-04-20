SakaMai
157 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
| +1 646-590-0684
Sun 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 6pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6pm - 11:30pm
Sexy Saké Lounge on the Lower East SideLike many Lower East Side haunts, SakaMai is a blink-and-you-might-miss-it locale. A chic candlelit saké lounge, the spot boasts an extensive beverage list, with shochu, Japanese whisky and beer, signature cocktails and of course, extensive saké offerings, curated by saké sommelier Yasu Suzuki. Whether imbibing crystal-like Dassai 23—the highest quality commercial quality saké on the market, made with rice grains polished to 23% their original size—in a flight, or pairing umami-rich modern Japanese fare, SakaMai is equally the perfect place to kick off a night out with the girls or eye that cutie at the bar while Zero 7 emits from the speakers.
You know those movies where it seems like there's a Ryan Gosling at every lounge waiting to charm his way into your life? Yeah, this is that place. What's more New York than that?