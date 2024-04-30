6 Ways to Use Your World of Hyatt Points For an Epic Vacation in 2024

After several major acquisitions in recent years, Hyatt Hotels has a cluster of exciting luxury and lifestyle brands that continues to expand worldwide. In late 2023, the hotel company partnered with the fashionable Mr. and Mrs. Smith boutique hotel collection and revealed a plan to build 35 new luxury properties—from Park Hyatt to Andaz—through 2025.

While Hyatt’s footprint continues to be smaller than rivals like Hilton, Marriott, and Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG), the gap is narrowing. Add in a robust loyalty program that continues to be a differentiator, and it’s somewhat of a golden era for Hyatt’s member base (one that has quadrupled in the past five years). In other words: Now is a good time to be a World of Hyatt member.

Need some inspiration for the top hotels to stay at around the world on Hyatt points? Here are six of our favorite picks. Pro tip: In addition to the list below, travelers can now earn and redeem Hyatt points at 700 Mr. and Mrs. Smith properties, which will add 20 new countries to the brand portfolio.

Park Hyatt Marrakech

Location: Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech, Morocco From 21,000 points per night

Park Hyatt Marrakech, a luxury hotel several miles outside the city’s historic Medina district, opened in late 2023. It’s the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Morocco. Expect gorgeous surroundings at the base of the Atlas Mountains with palm, olive, and jacaranda trees spread throughout the property. Guests can relax at the 23,000-square-foot spa that embraces Morocco’s culture of hammam rituals and holistic therapies. For fine dining, there’s Tfaya, an arabesque brasserie. Park Hyatt Marrakech also sits adjacent to the Al Maaden Golf Resort, offering convenient access to an 18-hole course.

Hôtel Martinez

Location: Cannes, France

Cannes, France From 35,000 points per night

With its gleaming white facade, the chic Hôtel Martinez is located smack-dab in the middle of Cannes; it’s about as central as you can get while also being a 30-second walk from the glittering sea of the Côte d’Azur. A full makeover of the 410-room property done in varying shades of blue and coral was completed in 2022. For fine dining, La Palme d’Or is the only restaurant in the city with two Michelin stars; it overlooks the bay with floor-to-ceiling windows. Also, be sure to explore the spa and pool area, a health-focused haven with carefully manicured gardens.

Alila Ventana Big Sur

At the Sur House, the ocean-facing restaurant at Ventana Big Sur, outdoor tables are placed to maximize social distance—and the views. Courtesy of Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort

Location: Big Sur, California

Big Sur, California From 35,000 points per night

Imagine a luxury retreat where the dramatic cliffs of the Pacific Ocean meet the majestic trees of the Redwoods. Even better, the adults-only Alila Ventana Big Sur, set along the Pacific Coast Highway in central California, includes all meals, nonalcoholic beverages, and a selection of well-being experiences in a room booking. The 160-acre property embraces the outdoors, with standard amenities that include Japanese onsen-style baths, in-room fireplaces, guided hikes with naturalists, and an environment that urges guests to unwind. Read AFAR’s full story on why all-inclusive resorts are better than ever.

7Pines Resort Sardinia

Location: Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia, Italy From 35,000 points per night

While Sardinia is the second largest island in the Mediterranean and a popular retreat for Europeans, it’s not quite as favored among Americans—yet. However, that will likely change with the arrival of properties like 7Pines Resort. The 76-room hotel on the Costa Smeralda shoreline in northern Sardinia has a laid-back contemporary style, with a trio of restaurants, two pools, a spa and sports facilities, and a beach, which are bound to lure many first-timers back to the island for a return visit.

Miraval Arizona

Miraval Arizona is an hour outside of Tucson in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Courtesy of Miraval Arizona

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona From 40,000 points per night (20,000 additional points for a second guest)

Located in the picturesque foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, the wellness-inspired Miraval Arizona is all about one thing: resetting. In fact, the resort has a no-phone policy in public spaces so guests can completely disconnect. The all-inclusive nightly rate comes with all meals and snacks, nonalcoholic beverages, a plethora of activities, and even a $175 daily resort credit that can be used at the spa, on fee-based extras, or for private sessions. The well-manicured desert grounds cover more than 400 acres and include several hiking trails, a challenge course with high- and low-ropes obstacles, a zip line, and an equestrian center.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

A guest room at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Courtesy of Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan From 30,000 points per night

The 164-room Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills occupies the top floors of a 51-story skyscraper in central Tokyo. Most public spaces and rooms offer sweeping views of the city, thanks to panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. Even the entry-level accommodations at the Andaz measure about 540 square feet, which is downright massive in Tokyo, where space comes at a premium. And in true Andaz style, the in-room mini-bar is fully stocked and complimentary (alcoholic beverages notwithstanding).

How to boost your points balance

World of Hyatt points are one of the most valuable hotel currencies out there. Simply put, travelers typically require fewer Hyatt points to book stays than with competing hotel brands. That’s in part because Hyatt remains one of the few travel companies to retain an award chart—the price of a hotel in points stays static (with a few exceptions, due to peak and off-peak rates).

With a valuable loyalty program and generous card benefits, the World of Hyatt Credit Card is one of the top hotel cards on the market. In addition, travelers can transfer their Chase Ultimate Rewards or Bilt Rewards points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.