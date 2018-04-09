7 Famous Pilgrimages Around the World That You Can Walk or Cycle

From a Norwegian shrine for a Viking king to the healing waters of mystical lagoons in Peru, these sacred paths will have you lacing up your boots and strapping on a pack.

share this article

Ready for your next big slow-travel adventure? Try these pilgrimages on for size. These ancient routes are a literal trek through history and cultural heritage, with stunning natural and architectural wonders along the way. And don’t worry: You won’t need a month of vacation time or marathon-level fitness to tackle these famous paths, either. Heiner Amado Cadillo/Wikimedia Commons Huancabamba Ravine Mystical Healing and Sacred Lagoons Lagunas de las Huaringas, Peru Hidden in the misty mountains near Huancabamba, this complex of 14 sacred lagoons sits at an altitude of over 13,000 feet above sea level. Too far from Lima or Cusco to be on the beaten path for most visitors to Peru, locals come here to be healed in the holy but ice-cold lagoons with the help of curanderos, or medicine men. Start your route in Salalá. From there, it’s a two- to three-hour hike to Laguna Negra, the first of the two lagoons where healing rituals take place, and approximately another two hours from there to Laguna Shimbe. Want a longer hike? Wild camping is allowed but you’ll need gear for wet, cold, and high altitudes. Inexperienced hikers may want to opt for a day hike or hire a guide instead of going it alone. Make it happen: Fly to Piura, take a taxi to the city center, and then hop the bus to Huancabamba and get another taxi to Salalá, where you’ll begin your hike. Pro tip: To book a full-fledged curandero healing experience at Las Huaringas, speak with the tourist office in Huancabamba or a trusted local who can direct you to a reputable medicine man and help you negotiate an all-in-one price for transportation, guided hike, and ceremony. Just be ready to take it really easy the next day—especially if you decide to sip the hallucinogenic ayahuasca you’ll be offered at the end of the ceremony. Photo by Michael D Beckwith/Flickr The cloisters of Canterbury Cathedral The Way to Canterbury United Kingdom Murdered in the cathedral he presided over in 1170, Thomas Becket was buried where he worked and canonized shortly thereafter. Since then, pilgrims have flocked to Canterbury Cathedral to pay their respects at his shrine. While most of the original route has been paved over to make way for faster-moving traffic, there’s a handy Pilgrim’s Way cycle path (also good for walkers) between Rochester (home to the second-oldest U.K. cathedral) and Canterbury. At only 40 miles and a relatively low altitude, this is one of the lower-key circuits on this list—easily hiked in four to five days, or biked in one or two.

Article continues below advertisement

Make it happen: Fly to London, take the tube to London Paddington. From there get the train from London to Rochester and head to the cathedral to start your trek. Pro tip: Stop for beer (and grub) at Robin Hood Pub on Blue Bell Hill— at 700 years old, it’s one of the oldest in the United Kingdom. Photo by Aleksandra H. Kossowska/Shutterstock You'll encounter Petra on the Jordan Trail portion of the Abraham Path Abraham’s Ancient Trails The Abraham Path, The Middle East This route links ancient sites in the Middle East to the life of Abraham, a biblical figure remembered for his hospitality and kindness to strangers and a key figure in Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. Unfortunately, political instability in the region means parts of the path aren’t currently recommended for visitors. For a few days’ hike, follow the Jordan Trail section of the path through mountains peppered with Bedouin villages all the way to Petra. Seasoned outdoorsy types can pack food, water, and shelter for the whole trip and wild camp. As for everyone else, the hike can (and probably should) be done with a guide and vehicle support. Another good option? An organized tour of the Israeli Path ending in Hebron, at Abraham’s tomb. Make it happen: Fly to Amman and then hop a bus to Dana for a walking tour of sites in Jordan or head to Tel Aviv to explore the Israeli Path. Pro tip: Don’t go it alone unless you’re an expert. You can book a local guide or a tour with one of the operators recommended by the official Abraham Path website, here. Courtesy of Pixabay You'll trek through the Italian countryside on Via Francigena. All Roads Lead to Rome Via Francigena, Italy Sure, you can start this trip in Canterbury (a 90-day walking or 30-day cycling tour) or slightly nearer-by France. But why not keep things short and sweet and start your route in the medieval village of Viterbo? From there you can walk or bike the last 70 miles through the Lazio countryside to Rome over the course of a week. If you opt to go on foot, this is just enough to get the perfect souvenir: the Francigena Testimonium, a certificate for walking the path to Rome for cultural and religious reasons. Make it happen: Fly to Rome, take the train to Roma Trastevere, and then grab the train to Viterbo. Pro tip: For the best weather and fewer crowds, late spring or early fall are preferable. Photo by Mario Durán/Flickr Catedral de Santiago de Compostela An Apostle Found El Camino de Santiago, Spain

Article continues below advertisement