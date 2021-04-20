Where are you going?
Saigon Deli

225 12th Avenue South
| +1 206-328-0106
You Bet Your Banh Mi Seattle Washington United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

You Bet Your Banh Mi

Who has the best banh mi? That's a question that could be debated endlessly - but Saigon Deli, in the International District, is a strong contender. For just $2.50, you get a fresh, crusty baguette stuffed with meat or tofu (the BBQ pork is especially good), pickled veggies, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. The deli also offers hot Vietnamese food, pre-made spring rolls and hombao buns, and assorted Asian snacks and sweets. Great for picnics or an on-the-go meal while you're exploring the neighborhood, and one of the best deals in town.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

