Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ryman Auditorium

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
Website
| +1 615-889-3060
Ryman Auditorium Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 3pm

Ryman Auditorium

After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and broadcasts since the 1940s, but it was in poor condition and lacked air-conditioning and proper dressing rooms. Fortunately, its legacy as “The Mother Church of Country Music” prevailed and, after years of sitting practically empty, the auditorium was renovated and began hosting shows once again. Originally built as a church, the grand hall has spectacular acoustics and a lingering magic in its pews from all those years spent witnessing country music history. A trip here is practically obligatory when visiting the Music City.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Emma John
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Strut Your Stuff at the Ryman

The original home of the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman is a place of pilgrimage for every country music fan. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see a gig there—so we went one better and got up onstage ourselves. The Ryman tour—a good introduction to the history of country music for those who can name only one Johnny Cash number—concludes at the front of the stalls, where you're invited to get up in front of the mic and pose for a picture. Tip one: You don't need to pay for the official shot—just take your own. Tip two: The guitars are real! So be brave. We got through a verse and a chorus of "Rabbit in the Log" before shyness overtook us, but where else do you get the chance to really experience the acoustics—and to be the star?

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30