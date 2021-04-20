Ryman Auditorium

Strut Your Stuff at the Ryman

The original home of the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman is a place of pilgrimage for every country music fan. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see a gig there—so we went one better and got up onstage ourselves. The Ryman tour—a good introduction to the history of country music for those who can name only one Johnny Cash number—concludes at the front of the stalls, where you're invited to get up in front of the mic and pose for a picture. Tip one: You don't need to pay for the official shot—just take your own. Tip two: The guitars are real! So be brave. We got through a verse and a chorus of "Rabbit in the Log" before shyness overtook us, but where else do you get the chance to really experience the acoustics—and to be the star?