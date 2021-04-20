Royal Gorge Route Railroad: Wining and Dining aboard Scenic Train
The meal, drinks, and bar car are only part of the experience. Getting to stand out on the viewing deck while perched over the rushing Arkansas River, then passing under the Royal Gorge Bridge, all while enjoying a pint of Fat Tire or Colorado
wine ... well, it's a pretty unique experience and the worth the money (from $39 coach adult tickets). Look for special events like murder mysteries, Santa Express, and, pictured above, the four-course dinner train with its extensive wine list, and the train's own micro-brew, Royal Gorge Rogue. Season begins in early March.