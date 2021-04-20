Where are you going?
Rogers Beach Park

7705 N Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Website
| +1 773-262-1482
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Peaceful Morning at a Neighborhood Beach

Pick up your morning coffee at one of the many local coffee shops, and walk to Rogers Beach (known by locals as Lighthouse Beach). The sunrise over Lake Michigan is stunning! Locals fish off the lighthouse pier in the early morning semi-darkness. Bikers, joggers and dog-walkers on the lake-side path smile and wish you good morning as they pass. Benches in the park and on the beach give you a quiet place to relax, and a lovely view of the ever-changing, colorful water and sky. It's peaceful and calm—the most delightfully splendid hour of your day! This is the real Chicago!
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

Colin Roohan
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Silent in the Winter, Fun in the Summer

The northern-most beach in Rogers Park is a gem year round. It's easy to see why this spot is normally crowded with families during the warm months— lifeguards make it safe to swim and the jetty is perfect for a stroll. Lightly populated during the winter months, it's a great escape from the city crowd. Above a woman walks along the jetty to snap a picture of the frigid Lake Michigan below.

