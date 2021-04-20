Rogers Beach Park

Silent in the Winter, Fun in the Summer

The northern-most beach in Rogers Park is a gem year round. It's easy to see why this spot is normally crowded with families during the warm months— lifeguards make it safe to swim and the jetty is perfect for a stroll. Lightly populated during the winter months, it's a great escape from the city crowd. Above a woman walks along the jetty to snap a picture of the frigid Lake Michigan below.



