Rogers Beach Park

Peaceful Morning at a Neighborhood Beach

Pick up your morning coffee at one of the many local coffee shops, and walk to Rogers Beach (known by locals as Lighthouse Beach). The sunrise over Lake Michigan is stunning! Locals fish off the lighthouse pier in the early morning semi-darkness. Bikers, joggers and dog-walkers on the lake-side path smile and wish you good morning as they pass. Benches in the park and on the beach give you a quiet place to relax, and a lovely view of the ever-changing, colorful water and sky. It's peaceful and calm—the most delightfully splendid hour of your day! This is the real Chicago