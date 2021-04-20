Rogers Beach Park
7705 N Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
| +1 773-262-1482
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Peaceful Morning at a Neighborhood BeachPick up your morning coffee at one of the many local coffee shops, and walk to Rogers Beach (known by locals as Lighthouse Beach). The sunrise over Lake Michigan is stunning! Locals fish off the lighthouse pier in the early morning semi-darkness. Bikers, joggers and dog-walkers on the lake-side path smile and wish you good morning as they pass. Benches in the park and on the beach give you a quiet place to relax, and a lovely view of the ever-changing, colorful water and sky. It's peaceful and calm—the most delightfully splendid hour of your day! This is the real Chicago!
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Silent in the Winter, Fun in the Summer
The northern-most beach in Rogers Park is a gem year round. It's easy to see why this spot is normally crowded with families during the warm months— lifeguards make it safe to swim and the jetty is perfect for a stroll. Lightly populated during the winter months, it's a great escape from the city crowd. Above a woman walks along the jetty to snap a picture of the frigid Lake Michigan below.