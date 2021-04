The Rockbund

Considered "an urban renaissance", this up-and-coming area in Shanghai is tucked a block off the Bund (right behind the Peninsula Hotel) and boasts charming cafes, high-end dining, the Rock Bund Art Museum and more. If you're looking for a scenic stroll, you won't want to miss this.Looking for fine dining? Check out Light & Salt6/F 133 Yuanmingyuan Lu