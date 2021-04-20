Reykjavik Art Museum - Hafnarhus / Harbor house
Tryggvagata 17, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
| +354 411 6400
Fri - Wed 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 10pm
The Best Art Museum(s) in Town!The Reykjavík Art Museum was founded in 1973 and is the largest visual art institution in the country.
There are actually three locations: Hafnarhus (pictured) Kjarvalsstadir, and Asmundarsafn (Ásmundur Sveinsson Sculpture Museum).
Hafnarhús has a permanent exhibition by local pop artist hero Erró, which it combines with a constant flow of temporary exhibitions, often with a focus on young, international artists.
Kjarvalsstaðir, named after Jóhannes S. Kjarval (1885–1972), shows the master's works inside a beautiful, specially-designed building and also in the associated garden, as well as temporary exhibitions of Icelandic and international art
The Ásmundur Sveinsson Sculpture Museum is dedicated to the sculptures and drawings of Ásmundur Sveinsson, whose dinstinctive works are also located throughout the city in public areas.