Restaurante Toma Lá-dá-cá

Tv. do Sequeiro 38, 1200-259 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 347 9243
Dining in a Familiar Place Lisboa Portugal

More info

Mon - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 11pm

Enter this restaurant and you will still be walking on Calçada Portuguesa (traditional Portuguese paving).

You will feel like home in this typical and familiar Portuguese restaurant, offering good food and a good place to dine with friends, before you head to Bairro Alto for a drink. If you don’t like to wait for a table, try to arrive a bit before 8pm.

My suggestion is Gambas à Guillo (garlic prawns) as an appetizer and tuna as the main dish.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

