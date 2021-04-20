Restaurante Toma Lá-dá-cá
Tv. do Sequeiro 38, 1200-259 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 347 9243
Mon - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 11pm
Dining in a Familiar PlaceEnter this restaurant and you will still be walking on Calçada Portuguesa (traditional Portuguese paving).
You will feel like home in this typical and familiar Portuguese restaurant, offering good food and a good place to dine with friends, before you head to Bairro Alto for a drink. If you don’t like to wait for a table, try to arrive a bit before 8pm.
My suggestion is Gambas à Guillo (garlic prawns) as an appetizer and tuna as the main dish.