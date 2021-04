Restaurant Terrazza Danieli Riva degli Schiavoni, 4196, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy

Restaurant Terrazza Danieli In the Angelina Jolie/Johnny Depp film The Tourist, the famous twosome dine at this famous restaurant. Part of the historic Hotel Danieli, the stupendous views from the terrace give you a front seat to the great show of the Grand Canal.