Randall Museum 199 Museum Way

More info Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm

Animals, Earthquakes, and Trains--It's a Free Children's Museum! The Randal is a free children's museum, and a small community museum. The Randal is perfect for a younger child or for a short outing with young school kids. There is a room of native and domestic live animals including rescued Owls, reptiles, rabbits, and this colony of honey bees (behind glass). There are Lego earthquake centers where children can build towers with Lego's and test them by creating a Lego size earthquake. There is a replica of a 1906 earthquake refugee shack, a play house with a puppet stage for kids to play in, and a train room with a train car replica to climb in. This free little museum has been a blessing on rain days with the kids, or when we just want to go explore somewhere for an hour. On weekends there are also art classes available--check the website for current information.