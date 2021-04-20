Private Segway Tour of Hollywood Beach, Florida SegwayHollywood.com
N Ocean Dr
| +1 954-804-0253
Photo courtesy of Segway Hollywood
Handless Segways in Hollywood BeachHere's your chance to ride on a hands-free Segway, where you can tour the boardwalk on a 30-ft promenade over three miles long. The Hollywood Beach Boardwalk is one of the best beachfront paths. You'll see all kinds of restaurants, the gorgeous emerald waters of the Atlantic, and plenty of locals.
You'll pass historic hotels, volleyball courts, and shuffleboard players. You'll hit top speed going north for a full mile. The wind hits your hair as you cruise the intracoastal waterway going south. It's truly the best way to fly across the boardwalk.