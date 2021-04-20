Pretty People Vintage
108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-739-2522
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Vintage + Modern in Old Town
Visiting Pretty People Vintage feels more like you're raiding your best friend's closet than shopping at a store. Owner Annie Lee and her staff make customers feel right at home in the cozy, Old Town row house store just outside of Washington, DC. Annie is passionate about vintage—her vision is to provide affordable fashion that is wearable and unique for women. She scours the the U.S. throughout the year for merchandise that reflects her effortless, laid-back and bohemian aesthetic.
The front area of the store displays new clothing and modern consignment. The remaining rooms are filled with a mix of vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories that date anywhere from the 20s to 90s. The interior is eclectic, filled with quirky touches like paper-maché animal heads, bold textiles and kitschy artwork. Although most merchandise is budget-friendly, Annie does carry some higher-end, special pieces like Chanel jewelry and Hermes scarves.
To get here: The store is about a 5-7 minute walk from the King Street metro station (yellow and blue lines) and is also accessible via the free Old Town Trolley that runs between the station and waterfront.
