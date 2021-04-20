Potash Road Dinosaur Tracks and Petroglyphs
Moab, UT 84532, USA
+1 435-259-2100
Mellow Moab 40-Mile Road Ride
If you've been biking through Arches National Park, you've earned a mellow ride that still gives you plenty of time in the saddle and miles to put under your belt. On a recent three-day bike trip through Colorado National Monument in Fruita, CO and Arches National Park in Utah, I made sure that this 42-mile ride was my final spin before packing up and making the Sunday drive back to Steamboat Springs, CO.
Since you're staying in Moab, just hop on the new (and wonderful) bike trail that you can hit at Lion's Park. It's a great place to park as well, if you're not staying in town at a hotel. From there, follow the trails toward Arches for about three miles until you're riding right next to Highway 191 and see the signs on your left for Road 279 and Potash. Keep a serious eye on traffic as you make your way across. Know that you're on this road for the next 17 miles until the road dead-ends at the potash plant.
Gentle to zero elevation, it's a beautiful stretch of pavement with little to no traffic. This is an out-and-back route that will give you gorgeous river and canyon views at no cost to your legs.
Soak it up!