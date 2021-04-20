Porto Antico

Top floor aquarium view

Although the aquarium itself leaves something to be desired, if you do choose to go (if you have children, it can be a great morning outing) make sure you take a few minutes on the top floor to soak in the harbor panorama.



In the summer, the small port is often filled with small luxury yachts, and the view of the biodome from above is neat. You can also see the Lantern of Genoa, and sunsets over the water are quite beautiful, especially in the warm evenings of late spring.