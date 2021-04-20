Osteria del Sole
Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 584707
A real bar!Requiring some expert navigating through the graffiti-covered back alleys of town, it's not easy to find the restaurant/pub Osteria del Sole. But like most tricky things in life, this one's worth it in the end. Lorenzo, the owner, has just recently returned to Genoa to open Osteria Del Sole after 13 years of running restaurants in New York City (thus, he speaks incredible English), and brings a metropolitan feel to his space (I love the couches in the front).
Come early to grab a seat at the bar (a real rarity in Genoa). With a great liquor cabinet, feel free to order your favorite cocktail, and then stay for dinner. Lorenzo has a fabulous kitchen.