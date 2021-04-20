Chiesa di Saint Siro

View the sketches first in the National Gallery
If you visit the National Gallery in Palazzo Spinola (the home of Ansaldo Pallavicino), you can see three small sketches that were given as 'mock-ups' to Sr Pallavicino by the artist who would eventually go on to paint these frescoes in this beautiful church, La Chiesa di San Siro. One of the wealthiest aristocratic families of the time, Sr Pallavicino pulled many strings in this stunning space, including choosing the artistic embellishments. Originally dating back to the Benedictines of the 6th century, this is one of the largest churches today in Genoa
, and certainly one of the most ornate (being rebuilt and redecorated in the Baroque style of the 16th and 17th centuries).