Glo Glo Bistrot

Piazza Lavagna, 19, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 342 574 8457
Do not fear the sketchy exterior

Glo Glo Bistro is a true hidden gem in Genoa - tucked way back into a slightly sketchy piazza off of the historic Vico Lavagna. Although it looks somewhat run-down from the outside, the inside is beautifully renovated, and they have an extensive wine list to choose from. You absolutely must come for apertivo, as they have one of the most delicious 'snack' plates in all of town - seriously, the platters brought to your table are heaped so full with delicious bites of focaccia and cheese and chips that you will not need to spend a penny on dinner.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

