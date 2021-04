Via XX Settembre Via XX Settembre, Genova GE, Italy

Explore the Via XX Settembre While most of the shops located under the arcades of Via XX Settembre are chains (like Zara, H&M, etc), you can find a few local boutique gems as well - and the covered area makes a perfect afternoon for shopping out of the rain! (You can also find quite a few coffee shops and focaccerias under these arches too, so it's easy to make a full afternoon here.)