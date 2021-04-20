Chiesa di Santa Maria Maddalena

Stroll along Via Maddalena (during the day)
Chiesa di Maddalena sits in the piazza that bears her name, and directly off the Via Maddalena - a beautiful street that is filled with small shops and art galleries and specialty food stores. But the Via Maddalena also is home now, and historically always has been, to many women who still practice the 'world's oldest profession' (which is legal here in Genoa
) - so do not be surprised by what you may see as you make your way to this gorgeous small chapel. (The street is lovely during the day, but I probably would not frequent it after dark.) This church is worth a special stop for its absolutely massive frescoes - and a gorgeous 15th century carving of the crucifixion.