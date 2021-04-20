Portland Farmers Market

Farmers Markets Offer Food And So Much More

You can almost smell it in the air. The freshness hits you in a way that will never happen at the conventional grocery store. Strolling down the aisles, booth after booth beckons you with the freshest produce around. The peaches are better than anything you've had before. The apples, so crisp. The carrots are some of the biggest I've ever seen. Want organic? Not a problem, you'll find booth after booth giving you nothing but the best. But of course, it doesn't end there. I fell in love with the lavender booth, and couldn't help load up on a few gifts. The nut butters were simply amazing. And who ever thought of adding jalapenos to jam? After an entire morning browsing the stalls, I only had one thing to say. Yum! And I'll be back next Saturday.