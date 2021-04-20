Where are you going?
Popcorn Colonel

900 9th St S #2, Great Falls, MT 59405, USA
Website
| +1 406-727-5676
More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Whether you're an adventurous popcorn connoisseur or more of a kernel traditionalist, The Popcorn Colonel has a flavor for any craving. Kernel traditionalists will delight in butter, caramel and cheddar flavored popcorn made fresh daily. For the more adventurous popcorn connoisseurs, huckleberry, rocky road and jalapeno cheddar will certainly excite any taste buds. Form the troops and check out the Colonel's new and innovative flavor of the month; the month of strawberry cheesecake and the previous month of salted caramel were particularly delicious times!

Hours: Mon-Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10-4pm

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

