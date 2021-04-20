Poblado
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Sun 5am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 5am - 10am
It’s all about the Park LifeLatin America’s unique flair and passion is epitomized by Medellín, with its parks and plazas the heartbeat of this culture. Parque Lleras in Poblado is popular among tourists, and it’s easy to see why. Winding streets laden with bars, restaurants and clubs are descended upon every weekend by the fashionable and fancy free. Music from salsa to reggaeton, from electro to pop pulsates around every bend, while wandering bands create a traditional vibe in the center of the tropical park. On a Sunday head to the north-east of the city and to Parque de los Deseos (Park of wishes). Here families devour snacks from street vendors such as ice cream and popcorn— the perfect accompaniments to the Sunday evening movie which is projected outside.
It's hard to miss the local cuisine scene in Medellín. Simple yet hearty food makes up the local gastronomy with most dishes symbolizing some part of the Antioquia region's history. Bandeja Paisa is a shining example of this, its plethora of ingredients having provided essential calories for field workers hundreds of years ago. While many restaurants vary ingredients, the dish usually consists of pork belly, beans, egg, ground beef, sausage, avocado, rice and sweet banana. The best places to gorge are at El Rancherito—close to the international airport at Rio Negro among other locations—and La Fonda del Pueblo in Pueblito Paisa. Make sure to sample Arepa-a cornbread which is close to every local’s heart.
Surreptitiously lurking in the affluent Poblado area, Museo El Castillo is a stunning 1930s-built castle and a delightful place for couples to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The diminutive castle oozes fairytale with its red tower turrets and pearl white winding stairs leading up to the entrance. Visitors can wander through its green gardens; spot red squirrels, birds and butterflies; learn about its history on the guided tour; or simply take in the breathtaking views of the city. The castle also provides a picnic package— which can be pre-booked—whereby a romantic setting is provided with a selection of foods and wines of your choice.