Poblado Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

It’s all about the Park Life Latin America’s unique flair and passion is epitomized by Medellín, with its parks and plazas the heartbeat of this culture. Parque Lleras in Poblado is popular among tourists, and it’s easy to see why. Winding streets laden with bars, restaurants and clubs are descended upon every weekend by the fashionable and fancy free. Music from salsa to reggaeton, from electro to pop pulsates around every bend, while wandering bands create a traditional vibe in the center of the tropical park. On a Sunday head to the north-east of the city and to Parque de los Deseos (Park of wishes). Here families devour snacks from street vendors such as ice cream and popcorn— the perfect accompaniments to the Sunday evening movie which is projected outside.