Hacienda Junín Bandeja paisa
, a hearty luncheon specialty ubiquitous in Antioquia and some other parts of Colombia
, is a source of pride to many a Paisa—that is, a native of the province of Antioquia. Presentations vary, but traditionally the plate includes pork rinds, saucy red beans, ground beef, blood sausage, chorizo, avocado, white rice, and fried plantains, all topped with a fried egg. Near Plaza Botero in Medellín, Hacienda Junín offers a great introduction to bandeja paisa, as well as to other Colombian staples.