Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hacienda Junín

Cra. 49 Junín #52-98, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Website
| +57 4 4489030
Hacienda Junín Medellin Colombia

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 8pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm

Hacienda Junín

Bandeja paisa, a hearty luncheon specialty ubiquitous in Antioquia and some other parts of Colombia, is a source of pride to many a Paisa—that is, a native of the province of Antioquia. Presentations vary, but traditionally the plate includes pork rinds, saucy red beans, ground beef, blood sausage, chorizo, avocado, white rice, and fried plantains, all topped with a fried egg. Near Plaza Botero in Medellín, Hacienda Junín offers a great introduction to bandeja paisa, as well as to other Colombian staples.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free