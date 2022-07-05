Where are you going?
My Foot Reflexology

1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994
| +65 6737 3855
My Foot Reflexology Singapore Singapore

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

My Foot Reflexology

Sink into a comfy recliner and prop your feet up on a stool for a super firm and thoroughly relaxing foot rub that’s meant to soothe aching muscles and improve blood circulation. More precisely called foot reflexology, the discipline often involves 40-minute treatments that are very popular in Singapore; just about every shopping mall has at least one outlet offering it. My Foot Reflexology is one of the popular chains, known for both the quality of its massages and its ethos: Since its founding in 1996, My Foot has focused on employing visually impaired folks from the local community as the therapists.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
