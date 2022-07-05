My Foot Reflexology
Sink into a comfy recliner and prop your feet up on a stool for a super firm and thoroughly relaxing foot rub that’s meant to soothe aching muscles and improve blood circulation. More precisely called foot reflexology, the discipline often involves 40-minute treatments that are very popular in Singapore
; just about every shopping mall has at least one outlet offering it. My Foot Reflexology is one of the popular chains, known for both the quality of its massages and its ethos: Since its founding in 1996, My Foot has focused on employing visually impaired folks from the local community as the therapists.