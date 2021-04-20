Place des Vosges Place des Vosges, Paris, France

Picnic in Place des Vosges This beautiful square is one the city's oldest; set in Le Marais, it's surrounded by grand houses and an arched walkway lined with galleries and quaint cafés. At Number 6, you'll find the former home of Victor Hugo, author of "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." The park at its center is a popular place to gather al fresco in the warm weather.