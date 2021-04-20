Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Place des Vosges

Place des Vosges, Paris, France
Paris Picnic - Place des Vosges Paris France
Picnic in Place des Vosges Paris France
Paris Picnic - Place des Vosges Paris France
Picnic in Place des Vosges Paris France

Picnic in Place des Vosges

This beautiful square is one the city's oldest; set in Le Marais, it's surrounded by grand houses and an arched walkway lined with galleries and quaint cafés. At Number 6, you'll find the former home of Victor Hugo, author of "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." The park at its center is a popular place to gather al fresco in the warm weather.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Brian Huang
almost 7 years ago

History and Elegance

Place des Vosges is one of my favorite places in Paris. It is a beautiful square with a park in the middle and surrounding the park are shops, cafes and a museum dedicated to Victor Hugo.

Place des Vosges is said to be the oldest square in Paris and the Victor Hugo museum is definitely worth a visit if you are a fan of his books.

I recommend visiting the museum and stopping by a nearby cafe and just sit out and enjoy the beautiful architecture and the well manicured park in the middle of the square.

Overall, the entire square is what Paris is all about, outdoor space done with charm and elegance.
Andi Fisher
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Paris Picnic - Place des Vosges

There are many beautiful spots to picnic in Paris. One of my favorites is the little park in the center of the Place des Vosges. Who wouldn't want to sit on the gorgeous grass and look up into the apartments that one belong to people such as Victor Hugo, Madame de Sevigné and Cardinal Richelieu?

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points