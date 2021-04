Place des Vosges is one of my favorite places in Paris . It is a beautiful square with a park in the middle and surrounding the park are shops, cafes and a museum dedicated to Victor Hugo.Place des Vosges is said to be the oldest square in Paris and the Victor Hugo museum is definitely worth a visit if you are a fan of his books.I recommend visiting the museum and stopping by a nearby cafe and just sit out and enjoy the beautiful architecture and the well manicured park in the middle of the square.Overall, the entire square is what Paris is all about, outdoor space done with charm and elegance.