Picnic in Place des VosgesThis beautiful square is one the city's oldest; set in Le Marais, it's surrounded by grand houses and an arched walkway lined with galleries and quaint cafés. At Number 6, you'll find the former home of Victor Hugo, author of "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." The park at its center is a popular place to gather al fresco in the warm weather.
almost 7 years ago
History and Elegance
Place des Vosges is one of my favorite places in Paris. It is a beautiful square with a park in the middle and surrounding the park are shops, cafes and a museum dedicated to Victor Hugo.
Place des Vosges is said to be the oldest square in Paris and the Victor Hugo museum is definitely worth a visit if you are a fan of his books.
I recommend visiting the museum and stopping by a nearby cafe and just sit out and enjoy the beautiful architecture and the well manicured park in the middle of the square.
Overall, the entire square is what Paris is all about, outdoor space done with charm and elegance.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Paris Picnic - Place des Vosges
There are many beautiful spots to picnic in Paris. One of my favorites is the little park in the center of the Place des Vosges. Who wouldn't want to sit on the gorgeous grass and look up into the apartments that one belong to people such as Victor Hugo, Madame de Sevigné and Cardinal Richelieu?