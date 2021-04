Pipero Al Rex Via Torino, 149, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Fine dining curated by the consummate host The ground floor of the otherwise non-descript Rex Hotel near Stazione Termini is home to this one Michelin star restaurant named for its host and owner Alessandro Pipero. Let this food and wine expert guide you through a romantic meal in his elegant dining room. Trust his suggestions and go for the tasting menu with additional wine pairings. Dishes like goose breast tartare and spaghetti alla carbonara are standouts.