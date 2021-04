Mercato Trionfale

There are dozens of markets throughout Rome , and while many are threatened by the popularity of supermarkets, the Mercato Trionfale thrives just north of the Vatican. Some 200 stalls sell produce, cheese, eggs, meat, honey, fish, and housewares of a quality that's hard to replicate. Enter from Via Andrea Doria and explore the butchers' stalls, then head to the back where Rome's largest number of fish stalls are clustered next to farmers selling fresh-picked produce.