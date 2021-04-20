Where are you going?
Panificio Bonci

31-35 Via Trionfale
| +39 06 3973 4457
Legendary pizzaiolo Gabriele Bonci's first bread bakery Rome Italy

Mon - Thur 8:30am - 3pm, 5pm - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 8:30am - 8:30pm

Panificio Bonci, which opened in November 2012, is legendary baker Gabriele Bonci’s bread bakery. Located in the Trionfale district—not far from Bonci’s famous pizza-by-the-slice joint, Pizzarium—the bakery sells loaves, sandwiches, and a handful of pasta varieties. There is also pizza by the slice (though a more conventional variety than you will find at Pizzarium) and pastries. Perhaps the greatest menu item, however, is pizza con la porchetta, a flatbread sandwich filled with slices of moist roasted pork and its crispy skin.
By Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert

