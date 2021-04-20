Where are you going?
Pizzarium

Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
+39 06 3974 5416
More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm, 6pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

The World's Greatest Pizza by the Slice

Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried rice balls with various fillings). If you dare, get one of every slice. Doing so will certainly push Pizzarium out of the moderate budget range, but it is a worthwhile splurge. Pair your pizza with a craft beer from the fridge. Beware: the tiny place gets crowded at lunch, there are only a couple of benches outside to sit on, and there is no table service.
By Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Mayssam Samaha
almost 7 years ago

Best pizza in Rome

This little hole-in-the-wall spot in a residential neighbourhood far from Rome's city center is easily the best pizza al taglio in the city and well worth the trip to get there.
Sonja Leicht
over 5 years ago

Europe, here we come!

On the road to the airport!
Colleen Costello
almost 7 years ago

Best Pizza in Rome!

If you happen to be near the Vatican around lunch time you MUST visit Pizzarium! It might seem a bit out of the way but it is well worth the walk. The pizza is cut by a scissor based on how hungry you are!

