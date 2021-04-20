Pizzarium Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy

More info Sun 12pm - 4pm, 6pm - 10pm Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

The World's Greatest Pizza by the Slice Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried rice balls with various fillings). If you dare, get one of every slice. Doing so will certainly push Pizzarium out of the moderate budget range, but it is a worthwhile splurge. Pair your pizza with a craft beer from the fridge. Beware: the tiny place gets crowded at lunch, there are only a couple of benches outside to sit on, and there is no table service.