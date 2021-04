I was in junior high school when Seattle grunge took over the music scene, so I was very much looking forward to seeing, and hopefully feeling the grunge presence upon my visit. Sadly, for whatever reason, the city has not held on to much from that era. Many of the bars where the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden created the wave have been demolished, changed ownership and been converted, or have debatable relevance. One spot that does still stand though, is the Central Saloon in Pioneer Square. While it was established in 1892 and therefore holds much greater significance than whether or not Alice In Chains took the stage there, it was easy to imagine the sort of crowd that would have been hanging out there around the time Cameron Crowe directed “Singles.” There were a few people in there early in the afternoon on a Monday and a Bud seemed like the right drink order. I chatted with the bartender, who simply said “all those bands played here,” and apparently dated the frontman of a grunge band from Portland . That was enough for me.