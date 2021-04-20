Where are you going?
Pigeon Point Lighthouse

210 Pigeon Point Road
| +1 650-879-0633
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10:30pm

I stumbled across this Hostel while driving up the Coast Highway and took a quick pitstop. The view was amazing with cliffs on either side of us, a lighthouse in the middle, and ocean everywhere in front.
By Anina Middleton

Anne McGlynn
almost 7 years ago

The day was beautiful, clear blue Californian skies. But out on the bay the fog had other plans. It was making its stealthy way in off the Pacific, and as I stood and watched it slowly engulfed the the lighthouse and the park around it, creeping in like something from a hideous B movie. No, actually, it was perfectly lovely, performing an ancient misty dance. Lighthouses on the Pacific coast of California are iconic. One automatically thinks of Hitchcock, though the one from The Birds is a good bit further up the coast at Bodega Bay. Fog, of course, goes well with lighthouses, a beacon in the dark, around it the wheel of seagulls, the salty sea spray in your face. I love that they stand there, solitary, emitting signals of hope...

