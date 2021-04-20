Where are you going?
Pier 7

Pier 7, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Sunsets at Pier 7 in San Francisco

Pier 7 is a secret. I have found myself there many times and never understand why there are rarely any crowds. At sunrise or sunset with your back to the city you can get gorgeous photos of the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island. The beautiful wooden pier, ornamented handrails, and antique-styled lamps makes this spot totally romantic. Turn to face the city and you have Coit Tower, the TransAmerica building and much more. A beautiful spot that the crowds don't know about. Ssshhh...
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

