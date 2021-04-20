Where are you going?
Piazza Mentana

Piazza Mentana, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Website
Florentine Statue: The Battle of Mentana Florence Italy

Florentine Statue: The Battle of Mentana

This statue by Oreste Carlzolati was erected in 1902 and depicts a Garibaldi freedom fighter during the Third Italian War of Independence.

The freedom fighter stretches his body to the point of near contortion in order to take the ideal shot. In his left arm is a fallen comrade who struggles to prop the flagstaff with his final breaths.
This is one my most favourite statues in Florence, made 400 years after the Italian Renaissance which is the draw for most art enthusiasts.

Florence is one of those cities to wander and, in doing so, travel through its history both proud and tragic.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

