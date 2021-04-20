Perimeter Mall
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
+1 770-394-4270
Photo courtesy of Perimeter Mall
More info
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
A Staple American MallPerimeter Mall is the place to find American mall staples and upscale retailers in a casual atmosphere. The generous, yet unimposing space hosts retailers like Banana Republic and Brooks Brothers, smaller chain boutiques and kiosks, and larger department stores (Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s are among my favorites). You’ll also find a newly renovated food court with a range of dining experiences.
http://www.perimetermall.com/
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Good Shopping!
If you are visiing the Atltanta area and you need to purchase clothing for an event, this is a good mall to go shopping at. More than likely, you will find something that you can wear.