Perimeter Mall

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
+1 770-394-4270
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

A Staple American Mall

Perimeter Mall is the place to find American mall staples and upscale retailers in a casual atmosphere. The generous, yet unimposing space hosts retailers like Banana Republic and Brooks Brothers, smaller chain boutiques and kiosks, and larger department stores (Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s are among my favorites). You’ll also find a newly renovated food court with a range of dining experiences.



http://www.perimetermall.com/
By Dottie Combe

Karin Ward
over 6 years ago

Good Shopping!

If you are visiing the Atltanta area and you need to purchase clothing for an event, this is a good mall to go shopping at. More than likely, you will find something that you can wear.

